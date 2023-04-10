Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)
- Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- In 50.0% of his 86 games last season, Gomes had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (seven of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games last season (22 of 86), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 23.3% of his 86 games last season, he scored (20 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.5%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.244
|AVG
|.225
|.280
|OBP
|.242
|.363
|SLG
|.366
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|26/5
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (50.0%)
|7 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (26.2%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.2%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (23.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- Castillo (1-0) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks second, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
