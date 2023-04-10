Having lost four straight at home, the Chicago Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on ESPN to see the Blackhawks look to defeat the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wild vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/25/2023 Wild Blackhawks 3-1 MIN 12/16/2022 Wild Blackhawks 4-1 MIN 10/30/2022 Blackhawks Wild 4-3 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 210 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Wild's 231 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 66 39 35 74 53 49 40% Mats Zuccarello 77 22 45 67 44 44 39.3% Matthew Boldy 79 30 31 61 39 50 57.4% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 78 17 25 42 30 29 42%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 288 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.

With 191 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 1.8 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players