The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will play on Monday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET. Kenta Maeda will start for Minnesota, trying to shut down Andrew Vaughn and company.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 10 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 36 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks seventh in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .287 team batting average.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 52 total runs this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (6.80) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.721 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Logan Webb 4/6/2023 Giants L 16-6 Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates L 13-9 Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates W 11-5 Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates L 1-0 Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles - Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles - Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles - Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez

