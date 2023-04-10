Tim Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Kenta Maeda

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .318 with five doubles and two walks.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with more than one hit in 50.0% of those games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings