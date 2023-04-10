On Monday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (eight) this season while batting .320 with five extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his seven games this season, with more than one hit in 42.9% of those games.

In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this season (42.9%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of seven games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

