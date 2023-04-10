Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Nico Hoerner (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner is batting .306 with two doubles and a walk.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in six of eight games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not homered in his eight games this season.
- Hoerner has not driven in a run this year.
- In five games this season (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.29 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- Castillo (1-0) starts for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks second, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
