On Monday, Nico Hoerner (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner is batting .306 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Hoerner has picked up a hit in six of eight games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this season.
  • Hoerner has not driven in a run this year.
  • In five games this season (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.29 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • Castillo (1-0) starts for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks second, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
