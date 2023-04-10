Ian Happ -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .528 this season while batting .370 with nine walks and six runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
  • Happ is batting .368 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • This season, Happ has tallied at least one hit in seven of eight games (87.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Happ has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.29 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Castillo (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), second in WHIP (.429), and 40th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
