Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 3-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .400 with four walks.
- In three of six games this year (50.0%), Sheets has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his six games this year.
- Sheets has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 11 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.48).
- The Twins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Maeda (0-1) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.