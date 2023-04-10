Monday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (4-4) and the Seattle Mariners (4-6) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on April 10) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Cubs.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (1-0) against the Cubs and Drew Smyly (0-1).

Cubs vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 7, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have split the two games they have played as underdogs this season.
  • Chicago has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 5.3 runs per game (42 total runs).
  • The Cubs have pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 3 @ Reds L 7-6 Drew Smyly vs Connor Overton
April 4 @ Reds W 12-5 Hayden Wesneski vs Luis Cessa
April 7 Rangers W 2-0 Marcus Stroman vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 8 Rangers W 10-3 Justin Steele vs Martín Pérez
April 9 Rangers L 8-2 Jameson Taillon vs Jon Gray
April 10 Mariners - Drew Smyly vs Luis Castillo
April 11 Mariners - Hayden Wesneski vs Chris Flexen
April 12 Mariners - Marcus Stroman vs Logan Gilbert
April 14 @ Dodgers - Justin Steele vs Noah Syndergaard
April 15 @ Dodgers - Jameson Taillon vs Michael Grove
April 16 @ Dodgers - Drew Smyly vs Julio Urías

