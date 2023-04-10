On Monday, Andrew Vaughn (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .415 this season while batting .273 with six walks and five runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Vaughn has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.

Vaughn has driven in a run in six games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings