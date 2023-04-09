Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 12th in MLB action with 10 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago is fifth in MLB with a .464 slugging percentage.

The White Sox are second in MLB with a .296 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (52 total runs).

The White Sox's .353 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The White Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.38).

The White Sox average baseball's worst WHIP (1.821).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (0-1) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

His last appearance was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Giants L 12-3 Home Michael Kopech - 4/5/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Logan Webb 4/6/2023 Giants L 16-6 Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates L 13-9 Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates W 11-5 Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles - Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles - Home - -

