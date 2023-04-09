After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Barnhart got a hit in 47.9% of his 94 games last season, with multiple hits in 13.8% of those contests.

He went deep once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Barnhart drove in a run in 13 games last year out 94 (13.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.2%).

In 15 of 94 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 45 .205 AVG .237 .288 OBP .285 .281 SLG .252 9 XBH 2 1 HR 0 9 RBI 7 42/17 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 49 GP 45 23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)