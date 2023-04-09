Tim Anderson -- 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .350 with five doubles and two walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with at least two hits in 55.6% of those games.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings