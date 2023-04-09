Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tim Anderson -- 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .350 with five doubles and two walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with at least two hits in 55.6% of those games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 5.14 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.6 per game).
- Oviedo (0-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
