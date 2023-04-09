The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 53.1% of his games last season (17 of 32), Gonzalez had a base hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in two of 32 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven of 32 games last year (21.9%), Gonzalez drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 14
.217 AVG .267
.238 OBP .283
.317 SLG .400
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
6 RBI 5
19/2 K/BB 20/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 14
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Oviedo (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
