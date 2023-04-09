The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

In 53.1% of his games last season (17 of 32), Gonzalez had a base hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in two of 32 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In seven of 32 games last year (21.9%), Gonzalez drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 14 .217 AVG .267 .238 OBP .283 .317 SLG .400 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 19/2 K/BB 20/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

