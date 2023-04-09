Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- In 53.1% of his games last season (17 of 32), Gonzalez had a base hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in two of 32 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In seven of 32 games last year (21.9%), Gonzalez drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.217
|AVG
|.267
|.238
|OBP
|.283
|.317
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|19/2
|K/BB
|20/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Oviedo (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
