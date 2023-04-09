Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with three RBI in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jon Gray) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a walk) against the Rangers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .531 this season while batting .375 with eight walks and six runs scored.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Happ will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.
- In six of seven games this year (85.7%), Happ has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this season, Happ has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.