On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Pirates.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)

  • Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Sheets had a base hit in 64 out of 124 games last season (51.6%), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (18.5%).
  • He homered in 11.3% of his games in 2022 (14 of 124), including 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • In 32 of 124 games last season (25.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 60
.276 AVG .208
.346 OBP .243
.562 SLG .266
25 XBH 9
14 HR 1
36 RBI 17
41/18 K/BB 45/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 60
37 (57.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (45.0%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.3%)
22 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (16.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.7%)
19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (15.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Oviedo (0-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
