Eric Hosmer -- 1-for-2 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer has two doubles and two walks while hitting .300.

This year, Hosmer has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Hosmer has picked up an RBI in three games this season (50.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (50.0%).

He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

