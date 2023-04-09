Eric Hosmer -- 1-for-2 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer has two doubles and two walks while hitting .300.
  • This year, Hosmer has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Hosmer has picked up an RBI in three games this season (50.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (50.0%).
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will look to Gray (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
