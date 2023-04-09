Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .171 with a double and a walk.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.6 per game).
- Oviedo (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.