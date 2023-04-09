Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edwin Rios is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)
- Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 59.3% of his 27 games last season, Rios had a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 27 games he played in last season, he went yard in seven of them (25.9%), hitting a home run in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Rios drove in a run in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.8% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.156
|AVG
|.296
|.229
|OBP
|.345
|.438
|SLG
|.537
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|11
|16/2
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- Gray (0-1) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
