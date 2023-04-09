(4-4) will take on the (4-3) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 Ks, Jon Gray will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105.

Cubs vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (0-1, 2.84 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

