Jon Gray will try to shut down Ian Happ and company when the Texas Rangers play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit six home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in baseball.

Chicago is 17th in baseball with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank fifth in the majors with a .281 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (40 total runs).

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8 times per game, the fourth-best mark in MLB.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Chicago has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.290).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (0-1) in his second start this season.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds W 12-5 Away Hayden Wesneski Luis Cessa 4/7/2023 Rangers W 2-0 Home Marcus Stroman Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Home Justin Steele Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers - Home Jameson Taillon Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners - Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners - Home Hayden Wesneski Chris Flexen 4/12/2023 Mariners - Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.