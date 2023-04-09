On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is batting .294 with two doubles and three walks.

Benintendi is batting .300 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this year (87.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (37.5%).

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In six of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings