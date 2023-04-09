On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi is batting .294 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Benintendi is batting .300 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Benintendi has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this year (87.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (37.5%).
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Benintendi has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In six of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Oviedo (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
