The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .238 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in three games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Grandal has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings