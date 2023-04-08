On Saturday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

  • Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Gomes had a hit in 43 of 86 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • In seven of 86 games last year, he went yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 25.6% of his 86 games a year ago, Gomes picked up an RBI (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (9.3%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 20 of 86 games last year (23.3%), including three multi-run games (3.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.244 AVG .225
.280 OBP .242
.363 SLG .366
10 XBH 10
3 HR 5
17 RBI 14
26/5 K/BB 21/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
44 GP 42
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%)
7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • The Rangers are sending Perez (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.