Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-2) and Chicago White Sox (3-5) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on April 8.

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (1-0) for the Chicago White Sox and Vince Velasquez (0-1) for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

White Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White Sox Performance Insights

This season, the White Sox have won one out of the four games in which they've been favored.

This season Chicago has won one of its three games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored 41 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule