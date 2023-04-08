On Saturday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .182 with .

Mancini has a base hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but zero multi-hit games.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Mancini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings