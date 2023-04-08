The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) on April 8, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: in ,

in , TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 22-5 when it shoots better than 50.7% from the field.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The Timberwolves average 7.4 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Spurs allow (122.8).

Minnesota is 15-6 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are averaging 116 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Minnesota is giving up 115.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 116.3.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are making 0.6 more treys per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.7). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (37%).

Timberwolves Injuries