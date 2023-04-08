Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 4-for-5 with two doubles in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles) against the Pirates.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .353 with four doubles and two walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in six of eight games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Velasquez (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
