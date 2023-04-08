Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner is batting .321 with two doubles.
- Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Hoerner has had a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Hoerner has not driven in a run this season.
- In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- The Rangers will look to Perez (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
