Nico Hoerner -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner is batting .321 with two doubles.
  • Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.
  • Hoerner has had a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Hoerner has not driven in a run this season.
  • In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Rangers will look to Perez (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
