Ian Happ -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .556 this season while batting .400 with seven walks and six runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

In five of six games this year (83.3%), Happ has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Happ has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (83.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

