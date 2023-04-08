After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)

  • Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Sheets reached base via a hit in 64 of 124 games last season (51.6%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (23 of them).
  • He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (124 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove in a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • In 32 of 124 games last season (25.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 60
.276 AVG .208
.346 OBP .243
.562 SLG .266
25 XBH 9
14 HR 1
36 RBI 17
41/18 K/BB 45/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 60
37 (57.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (45.0%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.3%)
22 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (16.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.7%)
19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (15.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates will look to Velasquez (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
