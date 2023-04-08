Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has had a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Swanson has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.34 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow five home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers will look to Perez (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
