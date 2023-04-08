Dansby Swanson -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
  • Swanson has had a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
  • Swanson has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.34 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow five home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers will look to Perez (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
