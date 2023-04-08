When the (3-3) go head to head against the (4-3) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET, Justin Steele will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 8).

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Rangers have split the two matchups they have played as underdogs this season.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Cubs vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Yan Gomes 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Ian Happ 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

