The Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers will play on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 4:05 PM ET. Martin Perez will start for Texas, trying to shut down Ian Happ and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (four).

Chicago ranks 20th in baseball, slugging .377.

The Cubs' .265 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (30 total runs).

The Cubs are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

Cubs hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (0-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Home Justin Steele Brandon Woodruff 4/2/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds W 12-5 Away Hayden Wesneski Luis Cessa 4/7/2023 Rangers W 2-0 Home Marcus Stroman Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers - Home Justin Steele Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers - Home Jameson Taillon Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners - Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners - Home Hayden Wesneski Chris Flexen 4/12/2023 Mariners - Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.