Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .217 with a home run and three walks.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Bellinger has driven in a run in four games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

