The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has four doubles and four walks while hitting .231.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this season, he has not homered.

Vaughn has driven in a run in six games this year (85.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

