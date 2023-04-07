After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Grandal has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of six games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings