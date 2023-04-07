Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Pirates are sending Hill (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
