Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trey Mancini -- 1-for-5 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Reds.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)
- Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
- Mancini got a hit in 58.9% of his 151 games last season, with at least two hits in 19.9% of those contests.
- He homered in 11.3% of his games last year (17 of 151), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Mancini drove in a run in 31.1% of his 151 games last year, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 32.5% of his games last year (49 of 151), he scored at least one run, and in seven (4.6%) he scored more than once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|70
|.259
|AVG
|.219
|.329
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.367
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|66/26
|K/BB
|69/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|45 (59.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (58.7%)
|21 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (12.0%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (28.0%)
|10 (13.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.3%)
|25 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (1.0 per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
