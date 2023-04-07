The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 3-for-6 with a double last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner picked up a base hit in 87 of 135 games last season (64.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of them (24.4%).

He went yard in 10 of 135 games in 2022 (7.4%), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner drove in a run in 36 games last year out of 135 (26.7%), including multiple RBIs in 11.1% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

He scored a run in 47 of 135 games last year (34.8%), including 11 multi-run games (8.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 66 .318 AVG .244 .359 OBP .306 .444 SLG .376 18 XBH 19 4 HR 6 32 RBI 23 23/12 K/BB 34/20 12 SB 8 Home Away 68 GP 67 46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%) 23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%) 4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%) 20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)