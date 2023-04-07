After going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

  • Happ had a .346 on-base percentage and batted .271.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
  • Happ picked up at least one hit 102 times last season in 158 games played (64.6%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (27.2%).
  • He homered in 15 of 158 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 51 of 158 games last season (32.3%), Happ picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (9.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • In 57 of 158 games last season (36.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (8.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 80
.308 AVG .236
.385 OBP .308
.467 SLG .414
31 XBH 30
6 HR 11
32 RBI 40
66/32 K/BB 83/30
2 SB 7
Home Away
78 GP 80
54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%)
24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%)
30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%)
6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
