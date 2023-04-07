Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)
- Happ had a .346 on-base percentage and batted .271.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Happ picked up at least one hit 102 times last season in 158 games played (64.6%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (27.2%).
- He homered in 15 of 158 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 51 of 158 games last season (32.3%), Happ picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (9.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- In 57 of 158 games last season (36.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (8.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|.308
|AVG
|.236
|.385
|OBP
|.308
|.467
|SLG
|.414
|31
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|40
|66/32
|K/BB
|83/30
|2
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|54 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (60.0%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (23.8%)
|30 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.8%)
|6 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (11.3%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (31.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
- The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
