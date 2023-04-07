Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)
- Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- Hosmer picked up a hit in 67.3% of his games last year (70 of 104), with more than one hit in 26 of those contests (25.0%).
- He homered in 7.7% of his games in 2022 (eight of 104), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.8% of his 104 games a year ago, Hosmer picked up an RBI (30 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (11.5%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 30.8% of his 104 games last year, with two or more runs in 5.8% of those games (six).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.357
|.389
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|30
|35/13
|K/BB
|29/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|34 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (66.7%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|13 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|4 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Eovaldi (1-0) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.