The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

  • Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
  • Rios picked up a hit in 59.3% of his games last season (16 of 27), with at least two hits in three of those games (11.1%).
  • He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 25.9%), leaving the ballpark in 7.6% of his trips to home plate.
  • Rios drove in a run in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.8% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
