How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers will meet on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET. Nathan Eovaldi will start for Texas, aiming to shut down Ian Happ and company.
Cubs vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs ranked 17th in baseball with 159 home runs last season. They averaged one per game.
- Last year the Cubs ranked 19th in the majors with a .386 slugging percentage.
- Chicago went 22-16 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Texas ranked 12th in the majors with 707 total runs scored last season.
- Last year the Cubs ranked 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Chicago struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Chicago's pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.01 last year, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- Cubs pitchers had a 1.305 WHIP last season, 22nd in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Corbin Burnes
|4/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Eric Lauer
|4/3/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Connor Overton
|4/4/2023
|Reds
|W 12-5
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Luis Cessa
|4/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Martín Pérez
|4/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jon Gray
|4/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Luis Castillo
|4/11/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Chris Flexen
|4/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Gilbert
