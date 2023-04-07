Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Giants.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is hitting .267 with two doubles and two walks.
- In six of seven games this season (85.7%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
- Benintendi has an RBI in one game this season.
- In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Hill (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
