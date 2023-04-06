Wild vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-30-10) take on the Minnesota Wild (44-23-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on . The Penguins fell to the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Wild vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-135)
|Wild (+115)
|6
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have won six of the 18 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Minnesota has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 38 of 77 games this season.
Wild vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|248 (17th)
|Goals
|225 (24th)
|253 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|203 (3rd)
|58 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (15th)
|53 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Minnesota has hit the over five times.
- The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 5.8 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6 over/under for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.8 goals, 1.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild's 225 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Wild are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 203 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- Their 12th-ranked goal differential is +22.
