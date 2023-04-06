(3-3) will square off against the (2-3) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, April 6 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 Ks, Lance Lynn will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The White Sox are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+115). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox were favorites in 106 games last season and won 55 (51.9%) of those contests.

The White Sox had a record of 40-36, a 52.6% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox hit 77 home runs at home last season (one per game).

Chicago averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .383 at home.

The Giants were victorious in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Giants won nine of 37 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (97 total in road outings).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 away from home.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

