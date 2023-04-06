Thursday, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox square off against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Astros) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)

  • Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • Zavala got a hit in 52.5% of his 61 games last season, with at least two hits in 24.6% of those games.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 61 games a season ago, he hit just two round-trippers.
  • In 21.3% of his games a season ago (13 of 61), Zavala picked up an RBI. In five of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • In 21 of 61 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
27 GP 31
.295 AVG .250
.371 OBP .327
.385 SLG .380
7 XBH 9
0 HR 2
8 RBI 13
28/9 K/BB 36/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 33
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (45.5%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (42.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Wood starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with an 8-12 record, a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over his 26 games.
