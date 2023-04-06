Jake Burger makes his season debut when the Chicago White Sox face off against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)

Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Burger reached base via a hit in 28 of 51 games last season (54.9%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (12 of them).

He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 15.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 of 51 games last year (39.2%), Burger picked up an RBI, and five of those games (9.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 21 .313 AVG .159 .367 OBP .216 .596 SLG .261 13 XBH 5 7 HR 1 20 RBI 6 29/7 K/BB 27/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 22 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)