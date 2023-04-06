On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has a double and two walks while hitting .280.
  • In five of six games this season (83.3%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Benintendi has not driven in a run this season.
  • In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow eight total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Wood will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, compiling an 8-12 record.
