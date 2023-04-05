Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)
- Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
- Grandal had a base hit in 52 out of 99 games last year (52.5%), with multiple hits in 11 of those contests (11.1%).
- In five of 99 games last year, he hit a home run (5.1%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Grandal picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out 99 (18.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.191
|AVG
|.212
|.307
|OBP
|.298
|.235
|SLG
|.303
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|38/25
|K/BB
|41/21
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|25 (49.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (56.3%)
|5 (9.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (12.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (14.6%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.3%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (22.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Webb (0-1) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 76th in ERA (6.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and first in K/9 (18) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
